Grayer weather in Seattle for final June weekend

Temperatures were in the mid-60s Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and a few welcomed sun breaks. We continued to watch for isolated showers, along with the possibility of a few thunderstorms. The greatest chance for lightning remained across southwest Washington, while scattered showers moved through western Washington at times.

Most Seattle weather stays dry by the afternoon with only isolated sprinkles remaining. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Overnight, periods of steadier rain could develop across parts of the North Sound, especially in Whatcom and Skagit counties, before tapering early Sunday morning.

Expect Seattle weather to become drier by Tuesday while highs remain comfortably in the 60s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Sunday will feature far fewer showers overall. Expect mainly cloudy skies with just a few spotty sprinkles and afternoon highs staying in the 60s.

Expect quieter Seattle weather by Tuesday with dry skies and highs staying in the 60s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Monday will bring only isolated lowland showers while mountain showers continue. Temperatures will remain in the 60s.

From Tuesday through Friday, conditions will become noticeably drier with a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will continue to top out in the 60s each afternoon, providing a comfortable finish to the week.

Drier weather returns to Seattle by Tuesday with comfortable afternoons lasting through the end of the week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

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