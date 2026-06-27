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Grayer weather in Seattle for final June weekend

By
FOX 13 Seattle
Weather Forecast
Published June 27, 2026 3:39 PM PDT
Published June 27, 2026 3:39 PM PDT
Spotty showers, some sunbreaks for Pride weekend in Seattle
Spotty showers, some sunbreaks for Pride weekend in Seattle

Spotty showers, some sunbreaks for Pride weekend in Seattle

Abby acone has your 7-day forecast. A few morning showers Saturday will give way to drier skies and increasing sunbreaks by the afternoon. Next week remains cooler.

SEATTLE - Temperatures were in the mid-60s Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and a few welcomed sun breaks. We continued to watch for isolated showers, along with the possibility of a few thunderstorms. The greatest chance for lightning remained across southwest Washington, while scattered showers moved through western Washington at times.

Seattle weather starts Sunday with a few lingering showers before conditions gradually improve through the day.

Most Seattle weather stays dry by the afternoon with only isolated sprinkles remaining. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Overnight, periods of steadier rain could develop across parts of the North Sound, especially in Whatcom and Skagit counties, before tapering early Sunday morning.

Seattle weather turns quieter after scattered weekend showers with only a few lingering sprinkles Sunday.

Expect Seattle weather to become drier by Tuesday while highs remain comfortably in the 60s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Sunday will feature far fewer showers overall. Expect mainly cloudy skies with just a few spotty sprinkles and afternoon highs staying in the 60s.

Seattle weather settles down after the weekend as rain chances continue to fade.

Expect quieter Seattle weather by Tuesday with dry skies and highs staying in the 60s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Monday will bring only isolated lowland showers while mountain showers continue. Temperatures will remain in the 60s.

From Tuesday through Friday, conditions will become noticeably drier with a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will continue to top out in the 60s each afternoon, providing a comfortable finish to the week.

Seattle weather keeps temperatures in the 60s all week as showers gradually wind down after the weekend.

Drier weather returns to Seattle by Tuesday with comfortable afternoons lasting through the end of the week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care, 

Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

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