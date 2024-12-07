Seattle weather: lowland rain, wind and mountain snow

This weekend in Western Washington, we’re forecasting lowland rain, breezy weather and mountain snow. People in the Seattle area should dress in warm, waterproof layers.



Highs early this afternoon will reach the upper 40s to low 50s. A cold front sweeping through Western Washington will cool the atmosphere later today (I know! Surprising, right?).

Soggy and breezy weather is on the way for Seattle this weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

At times, the rain has been heavy today. Scattered on-and-off rain will linger through at least Sunday morning. There may be sunbreaks here-and-there, but the skies this weekend will be predominantly cloudy.

If you're hunting for a tree in the greater-Seattle area, prepare for rain today and Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

It'll be blustery as well. In general, gusts should range between 20-30 mph today and Sunday morning, but gusts could be in excess of 40 mph for the mountains.

Highs in Seattle will reach the low 50s early Saturday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Speaking of the higher elevations, a combination of moderate-to-heavy snow and gusty weather later today through Sunday will create treacherous conditions for pass travelers. Earlier Saturday morning, light freezing rain was reported through Snoqualmie and Stevens Passes.



For Stevens Pass and Mount Baker, a Winter Storm Warning is posted for snow of ten to 16 inches between 4 p.m. today and 4 p.m. tomorrow. For White and Snoqualmie Passes, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the same time; however, snow totals will be lesser there.



Check WSDOT conditions before you travel over the passes!



Parts of Central and Eastern Washington (e.g. Wenatchee, Spokane and Moses Lake) are also facing light snow and ice in the forecast today.

Several winter weather alerts are in effect for the Cascade mountains this weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A Flood Watch remains in effect for Mason County from this afternoon through Sunday evening. The Skokomish River could barely reach flood stage: stay tuned for the latest.

A Flood Watch is posted for Mason County this weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Something else we have to watch: the possibility of high surf along the Pacific Coast Sunday morning. Seas could build to 20 feet, resulting in dangerous breaker waves and localized shoreline erosion possible.



Here's a look at our seven-day forecast:

Rainy weather is forecast in Seattle for much of the upcoming seven-day forecast. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone



