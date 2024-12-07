5 shot in Seattle's Chinatown-International District

Four men and one woman were shot Saturday morning in the area around a Seattle hookah lounge.

Just before 4 a.m. on Dec. 7, police responded to calls about a shooting in the 800 block of South Lane Street in the Chinatown-International District.

Seattle police officers say they arrived on scene to find no victims in the area. However, soon calls started coming in from an area hospital as victims with gunshot wounds started showing up in private vehicles.

Seattle-area hookah lounge shooting

Four of the victims went to the hospital straight away. Police received a 911 call shortly after from the fifth victim on 4th Avenue South. He was treated there by Seattle Fire.

One person required emergency surgery, while the other victims' conditions ranged from minor to serious, according to police.

The Saturday morning statement also included initial information about the shooting itself.

"Multiple shell casings were recovered from inside and outside of a nearby hookah lounge. No arrests have been made at this time. The circumstances leading up the shooting remain under investigation." said the Seattle Police Department.

Police ask anyone with information to please call 911 or the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000. Those who want to can remain anonymous.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

New Ruston, WA law limiting alcohol sales sparks backlash from locals

Police search for woman who robbed bank in Edmonds, WA

18-year-old arrested by SWAT team in Auburn, high-capacity guns seized

Man stabbed while running in North Seattle

Democrats weigh wealth tax as WA projected to be billions in the hole

Mom demands answers from Seattle police following murder of her son

Man arrested in 2013 child sex assault at Kent Dollar Tree, was JBLM soldier

Alleged tire slasher prowling North Beacon Hill in a Porsche

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 livestreams from across the nation.