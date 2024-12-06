Deputies seek help finding 13-year-old boy last seen in Seattle

Deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old boy who was last seen at a treatment center in Seattle in early November.

The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) posted a missing person’s bulletin for 13-year-old Justin Desousa-Burton, who was last seen at the Sea Mar Renacer Youth Treatment Center in Seattle on Nov. 9.

Deputies say there was a reported sighting of him at a Safeway near the corner of Southwest 148th Street and 1st Avenue South in Burien on Thanksgiving Day. People have also reported seeing him on Metro buses, the Aurora Commons in Seattle and Downtown Seattle.

Authorities say Justin has a medical condition that requires medication. His family is worried about his safety.

Justin is described as 5’4", weighing 111 pounds. He has brown/hazel eyes and wavy dark blonde hair.

Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

