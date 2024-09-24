Seattle Weather: Rain, breezy winds and cooler temperatures Wednesday

It was a beautiful sunny and warm Tuesday in Seattle, with highs well above seasonal average. The next couple of days will look much different, though.

Highs today peaked in the upper 70s to low 80s, which was almost 10 degrees above seasonal average.

It was a beautiful sunset tonight, which happened to also be the last 7pm sunset of 2024 in Seattle.

A mostly clear evening tonight, but clouds and showers have already started to move in along the coast ahead of our next frontal system.

Tonight, clouds will increase as our next system approaches. It will be very mild because of the cloud cover with lows in the upper 50s.

A few scattered showers will be around to start the day Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies ahead of the cold front.

Heavy to moderate rainfall is expected for Western Washington by noon, with gusty winds and even potential lightning strikes.

Winds will be gusty as the cold front moves through midday, bringing winds between 25-35mph to Western Washington.

After the cold front moves through Wednesday afternoon, by the evening hours, convergence zone showers will persist for the central Puget Sound. Skies will get a break from the rain with cloudy skies to start Thursday, but showers will return by the evening. Rain will be spotty to start Friday, but drier skies into the afternoon with highs only in the mid to upper 60s. Dry and cooler temperatures return for the weekend.

