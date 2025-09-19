Seattle weather: Rain returns late Saturday night

The Brief Western Washington will experience dry and warm weather on Friday and Saturday, with temperatures in the mid 70s and some smoky haze in the Puget Sound area. A frontal system will bring widespread rain late Saturday night into Sunday morning, with 0.25 to 0.50 inches expected in the lowlands and up to 1.50 inches in the mountains, accompanied by breezy winds. The Apple Cup in Pullman will be warm with temperatures in the 80s, while the Seahawks game at Lumen Field may see cooler conditions and light showers; high pressure returns early next week with comfortable temperatures and sunshine.



It will be dry and warm Friday and Saturday, but widespread rain will hit Western Washington late Saturday night.

High pressure over the area will bring mostly sunny skies and some smoky haze to spots around the Puget Sound area. Temperatures on Friday will warm into the mid 70s around the greater Seattle area.

It will be warm with hazy sunshine in Western Washington on Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rain returns to Seattle this weekend

What's next:

Saturday will bring morning clouds and afternoon sunshine with similar temperatures.

Late Saturday night into early Sunday morning, a frontal system will sweep through the area bringing a potential for 0.25 to 0.50 inches of rain to the Puget Sound lowlands. Up to 1.50 inches of rain is possible in the mountains. Winds may be breezy at times as the front moves through overnight.

Widespread rain will hit Western Washington early Sunday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Apple Cup weather in Pullman, WA

If you’re heading to the Apple Cup in Pullman on Saturday, it will be a warm game with temps in the 80s.

It will be warm with hazy sunshine for the Apple Cup on Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Seahawks game versus the New Orleans Saints at Lumen Field will be cooler with a slight chance for a few light showers.

The Seahawks game will be cool this weekend with a chance of showers. (FOX 13 Seattle)

High pressure is back early next week, which means very comfortable temperatures and more sunshine.

Rain returns Saturday night through Sunday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

