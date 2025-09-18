Seattle weather: A sunny and warm last Friday of summer

The Brief Sunshine and haziness from wildfire smoke today, with highs in the low to mid 70s. Friday will be warmer with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Showers and breezy winds expected late Saturday, continuing into early Sunday.



Sunshine again this afternoon with haziness from local wildfire smoke. Highs today peaked in the low to mid 70s.

Temperatures Friday will warm a few degrees as high pressure builds just slightly. A few morning clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Skies will be calm and dry for the first part of Saturday, but showers and breezy winds will return by the later hours. Rain will continue overnight into early Sunday, tapering as the day goes on.

After the weekend rain, high pressure builds back in, leading to more sunshine and mild temperatures for Monday.

