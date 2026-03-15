Seattle weather: Cooling temps may ice roads, rain chances increase

Seattle weather starts cold and icy Sunday morning before rain chances return later in the day and into the workweek.

This morning is expected to stay cold, cloudy, and maybe even icy on some roadways. Later today, rain showers may pop up around the Puget Sound region in the lowland areas.

Heading into the evening, the mountains may see even more snow following 22 inches overnight into Saturday, causing outages and road closures, to start off the weekend.

Conditions will begin to level out, with milder weather conditions bringing a slight warming trend to the area with spotty rain chances and often darker skies.

What's next:

Looking ahead into St. Patrick's Day, temperatures will be typical of this late-spring season, with temperatures closer to the upper 50s later in the work week.

Some spots in western Washington may see temperatures closer to 60 degrees by the week's end.

Reminder, the Spring Equinox is on Friday, officially commemorating the end of winter.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Arrest made in 2024 triple fatal Everett, WA hit and run

Former WA resident says she was victim of alleged License Express flaw

FBI adds WA double-murder suspect Samuel Ramirez Jr. to Most Wanted List

WA judge rules on media figures' access to Capitol in Olympia

Seattle Mayor proposes $410M levy to fund city libraries

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.