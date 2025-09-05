Seattle weather: Air Quality Alert for King and Snohomish County Saturday

The Brief Wildfire smoke has led to unhealthy air quality levels in Seattle metro, with an alert in effect until Saturday noon. Smoky conditions are expected to persist through the weekend, with air quality improving next week. Saturday may see showers and thunderstorms, potentially bringing gusty winds, heavy rain, and small hail.



Skies were hazy again this afternoon as wildfire smoke aloft and even some lower atmospheric smoke hung around western Washington. Air quality conditions rapidly decreased this evening to unhealthy levels for parts of the Seattle metro.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for King and Snohomish counties through noon Saturday for unhealthy air quality levels due to local wildfire smoke.

Smoky skies will continue through this weekend with high smoke aloft. Air quality will start to improve as fresher air start to move in by next week.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy to start with a few early sprinkles possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s for the Puget Sound with hazy skies again.

There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday evening. Storms could produce gusty winds, heavy rain and small hail.

Mostly cloudy skies and a few showers around Sunday into Monday. Temperatures will cool back to below average, even dipping into the 60s early next week.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

