Seattle weather: Atmospheric river keeps soaking western Washington

The Brief An atmospheric river will continue soaking western Washington through Friday, causing several rivers to reach flood stage as snow levels remain high between 7,000 and 9,000 feet. A cold front arriving Friday evening will end the steady rain, dropping snow levels to 3,000 feet by Saturday and transitioning the region to cooler, drier conditions with highs near 50 degrees. After a mostly dry weekend with some sunbreaks, a new weather system is expected to bring another round of rain starting Monday night and lasting through mid-week.



An atmospheric river will continue to move rain into western Washington Thursday night through Friday, soaking the region and pushing some rivers to rise to flood stage.

A atmospheric river will continue to push rain into Western Washington through Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rain continues to fall steadily from the coast to the Cascades, with that deep plume of Pacific moisture stretching all the way back toward Hawaii. Rain showers will continue Thursday night with overnight lows remaining mild, in the low 50s.

It will be a mild and wet night Thursday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Snow levels are running high, between 7,000 and 9,000 feet, meaning even the mountains are seeing more rain than snow right now. Several rivers are under flood warnings and expected to crest at minor or moderate flood stage.

An atmospheric river is keeping snow levels high and pushing snow melt into rivers. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Snow levels will finally drop heading into this weekend, but we'll run out of moisture. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Local perspective:

Don’t expect much change in the overall pattern on Friday. Rain, occasional breezy wind, and mild conditions will be sticking around with highs in the mid 50s.

The real shift arrives Friday evening, when that cold front finally pushes inland. That will bring an end to the atmospheric river and transition the region out of the steady rain. We could also see a brief convergence zone develop early Saturday morning in Snohomish County or north King County, but most of Saturday will be dry.

What's next:

As cooler air filters in, snow levels will drop quickly, from around 8,000 feet down to around 3,000 feet Friday night, and even lower by Saturday. That means a return to snow showers in the mountains, though moisture will be more limited by then.

Saturday will feel noticeably different across the lowlands. Temperatures will hover closer to 50 degrees, with a mix of clouds, a few showers, and even some sunbreaks.

Looking ahead, Sunday and Monday will be mainly dry, but another round of rain moves in starting Monday night, bringing more rain into Tuesday and Wednesday.

Seattle will get a break from the rain this weekend before the next round of showers arrives by the middle of next week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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