Seattle weather: Rain, breezy winds, thunderstorms on Wednesday

The Brief Unsettled weather will persist Wednesday and Thursday, featuring a mix of showers, sunshine, breezy winds, and isolated thunderstorms, with highs in the mid 60s. A Wind Advisory is in effect for parts of Island County due to gusty winds, and a Surf Advisory warns of dangerous conditions along the Washington Coast. The low pressure system will move south Thursday night, leading to drier conditions and partly cloudy skies in the Puget Sound area from Friday through the weekend, with more sunshine expected early next week.



Unsettled weather will continue Wednesday and Thursday with a mix of showers, sunshine, breezy wind, and isolated thunderstorms.

Wednesday will be breezy at times with scattered downpours and sunshine. There will be plenty of dry time as well. High temperatures will be back into the mid 60s. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for parts of Island County through the afternoon due to gusty winds.

It will be breezy and mild with occasional showers and possible thunderstorms in Western Washington on Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The best chance for thunderstorms Wednesday will be along the Washington Coast and over the Olympic Peninsula.

Thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday on the Washington Coast and over the Olympic Peninsula. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A Surf Advisory is also in effect along the Washington Coast. Large waves mean dangerous surfing and swimming conditions through early Thursday morning.

A High Surf Advisory is in effect for the Washington Coast on Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

The low pressure system impacting us will move south Thursday night. This will bring drier conditions to the Puget Sound area on Friday through the weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies this weekend with more sunshine early next week.

Showers will end Friday in Seattle with a partly cloudy weekend ahead. (FOX 13 Seattle)

