Seattle weather: Wet and breezy Wednesday, chance of storms

After a morning of dry skies and sunshine, showers and breezy winds returned Tuesday afternoon.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 11 p.m. tonight for the coast and until 5 a.m. Wednesday for the San Juans and northern interior.

What's next:

Wednesday will be a mix of showers, breezy winds and a few thunderstorms possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Post-frontal showers will be off and on Wednesday, which will also be unstable, increasing the chance of thunderstorms.

Showers will be spotty through the end of the week as an upper level trough remains over the area. We start to see drier conditions by the second half of Saturday through Sunday and next week as high pressure builds remains offshore.

Showers will be spotty through the end of the week as an upper level trough remains over the area.

