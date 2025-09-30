Seattle weather: Wet and breezy Tuesday night

The Brief An incoming system on Tuesday will bring widespread rain, breezy winds, and possible thunderstorms to Western Washington, with showers reaching the Puget Sound area by the evening commute. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Washington Coast and San Juan Islands, with winds potentially reaching 40 to 50 mph; central and south Puget Sound winds are expected to be 20 to 30 mph, possibly causing localized power outages. The week will be cooler and wetter, transitioning into a Fall-like pattern, with lingering showers into Thursday and a warm-up expected by early next week.



An incoming system on Tuesday will bring widespread rain showers, breezy wind, and a chance of thunderstorms to Western Washington.

The first half of Tuesday will be mainly dry around the Puget Sound area, with partly cloudy skies. The front edge of this system will reach the Washington Coast in the early afternoon, bringing widespread rain to the coast and Olympic Peninsula.

Showers will start to reach the Puget Sound area around the evening commute.

A break in the rain early Tuesday morning, but showers set to return by this evening.

Windy in Seattle

Big picture view:

Breezy to gusty southerly winds will also be present this afternoon and evening. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Washington Coast and the San Juan Islands, where winds could reach 40 to 50 mph. Winds in the central and south Puget Sound locations are expected to be in the 20 to 30 mph range. Localized power outages are possible.

A cold front will arrive on Tuesday, bringing gusty winds at times to the island communities.

Winds picking up along the coast as a cold front arrives Tuesday afternoon.

Before the cold front arrives, skies will clear some with nice pockets of sunshine. Afternoon high temperatures will be milder, in the upper 60s and low 70s. Watch for temperatures to slowly cool later in the afternoon and evening as the front passes through.

Afternoon highs will warm a bit today ahead of the next cold front.

When will Seattle fall weather start?

What's next:

A cooler and wetter week will continue as we transition into a more Fall-like pattern this week. A few showers will linger into Thursday as we see some wrap-around moisture from the low pressure system moving east. We will warm up again some by early next week.

A cooler and wetter week will continue as we transition into a more Fall-like pattern this week.

