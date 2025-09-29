Seattle weather: Cool and wet end to September

The Brief A changing weather pattern will bring in more moisture this week. Rain, gusty winds and cooler temperatures are all on the table as we head into the work week. Some relief is predicted by the weekend.



Monday will be cooler, cloudier, and wet at times in western Washington as the first of several rounds of showers impacts the work week.

Big picture view:

A notable change in the weather pattern will hit the Pacific Northwest this week with more rain on the way. Monday will be wettest in the first half of the day, with showers moving into the Cascades by the evening commute. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will still be possible in the lowlands, but it will be more dry than wet this evening.

It will be cooler with on and off rain showers and breezy wind Monday in western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rain chances this week in western Washington

A stronger system will hit Tuesday evening into Wednesday, bringing heavier rain and stronger winds. From Monday through Wednesday morning, the Seattle area could see about a half-inch of rain.

We could see up to a half inch of rain between Monday morning and Wednesday morning in the Seattle area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

With each of the incoming fronts, winds will be breezy at times. Isolated power outages are possible. Tuesday and Wednesday will be the gustiest days with winds in the 20 to 30 mph range. We could see gusts exceeding 35 mph along the eastern strait and Whidbey Island.

Showers will continue through Friday, with potentially drier weather ahead for the upcoming weekend.

It will be wet, breezy, and cooler this week in the Seattle area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

