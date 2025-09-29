Seattle weather: Afternoon rain and wind for Tuesday

The Brief Clouds and rain returned to western Washington Monday, with cooler temperatures in the mid to low 60s. Tuesday will start dry but expect increasing showers and wind by afternoon; a Wind Advisory is in effect for coastal areas. Showers and breezy conditions persist into Wednesday, with drier skies anticipated by Sunday.



Clouds and rain returned to western Washington on Monday as we started the new work week.

Clouds and rain returned to Western Washington today as we start the new work week.

It was a cooler afternoon as a weak front moved across the area, keeping highs only in the mid to low 60s.

It was a cooler afternoon as a weak front moved across the area, keeping highs only in the mid to low 60S.

Tuesday will start dry, but clouds and showers will increase by the afternoon for wind and rain. Highs will be nice and mild as the morning will start out with sunbreaks.

Tuesday will start dry, but clouds and showers will increase by afternoon for wind and rain.

Showers will increase throughout Tuesday. Rain will reach the coast by noon, then by the evening commute most of Puget Sound will be dealing with rain. Winds will also start to increase as the front moves through.

Showers will increase throughout Tuesday. Rain will reach the coast by noon, then by the evening commute most of Puget Sound will be dealing with rain.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect for the coast and San Juan Islands from midday Tuesday through the evening hours for strong gusts.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect for the coast and San Juan Islands midday Tuesday through the evening hours for strong gusts.

Showers and breezy winds will continue into Wednesday, with a few showers lingering into Thursday and possibly Friday. We will see a slight chance into Saturday, but skies look drier Sunday and next week.

Showers and breezy winds will continue into Wednesday.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle, Portland leaders join state officials in rejecting Trump's PNW troop deployment

Family calls for 'justice for Sunshine' as plea deal is discussed in graphic Queen Anne assault case

Tolls now in effect for WA's SR-509 Expressway. Here's what to know

Doja Cat announces Seattle tour stop at Climate Pledge Arena

Seattle Mariners, Seahawks, Sounders all home this weekend: Traffic, parking, transit tips

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.