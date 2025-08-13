Seattle weather: Cooling down Thursday, late showers return

The Brief Smoky skies from the Bear Gulch Fire cleared for some sunshine in western Washington. Cooler temperatures and rain are expected Thursday evening, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. An unusual atmospheric river will bring steady rain Friday and Saturday, with 1-2 inches expected.



We started with clouds this morning, but some sunshine returned this afternoon along with smoky skies from the Bear Gulch Fire.

Highs on Wednesday were 10 to 20 degrees cooler compared to Tuesday, with temperatures in the upper 70s to the low 80s. These are more average temperatures for this time of year for western Washington.

What's next:

Clouds will return again on Thursday with a few sunbreaks possible, then rain returns into the evening/overnight hours. Temperatures will also be cooler with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Showers will return Thursday evening, but more widespread rain, which is unseasonable for August, will be around Friday into Saturday.

An atmospheric river sets up Friday into Saturday, which will bring steady rounds of rain. We are looking at a system we would typically see in November move into the PNW at the end of the week. Rain totals for the lowlands are looking between one and two inches.

Temperatures will also cool down Friday and Saturday, with highs in the 60s and low 70s. We start to see more normal conditions from Sunday into next week.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

