Seattle weather: Soaking rain returns Friday

The Brief Western Washington will experience a cooler and wetter pattern, with temperatures dropping to the mid-70s on Wednesday and low 70s on Thursday, accompanied by increased cloud cover and potential smoke from nearby wildfires. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Central and Eastern Washington due to high fire danger from gusty winds, while Mason County faces an Air Quality Alert. Friday and Saturday will bring widespread soaking rain, with significant rainfall expected in the Puget Sound and mountains, followed by drier and comfortable conditions with mid-70s temperatures into early next week.



A much cooler and wetter weather pattern is setting up over Western Washington to end the week, with widespread soaking rain on the way.

Wednesday’s onshore push of cooler air is bringing more cloud cover into the Puget Sound area. Temperatures will be about 10 to 15 degrees cooler compared to Tuesday, in the mid to upper 70s.

It will be cooler and cloudier in Western Washington on Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Big picture view:

Thursday will be even cooler, with highs in the low 70s. We may see some smoke in the area from the Bear Gulch Fire in Mason County or a new wildfire burning on Vancouver Island near Victoria. Most of the smoke will be higher in the atmosphere, but areas in Mason County are under an Air Quality Alert due to poor air quality.

A Red Flag Warning — meaning high fire danger — is in effect for Central and Eastern Washington as gusty winds kick in.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Central and Eastern Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

When will it rain in Seattle?

What's next:

Friday and Saturday will bring the first soaking rain in a long time. Starting early Friday morning, widespread rain showers will impact the area. A half inch to an inch is possible in most Puget Sound lowland locations, with one to four inches possible in the mountains through Saturday.

We will be watching our area rivers and a chance for isolated thunderstorms.

The first soaking rain in months will hit Western Washington on Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Sunday through early next week will be drier and comfortable with a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

It will be cooler and cloudier this week in Seattle with widespread rain in the forecast for Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

