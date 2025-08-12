Seattle weather: Hot Tuesday, cool and cloudy Wednesday

The Brief Tuesday is a hot, hot day for residents in the greater Seattle area. Relief is on the way, however. Cooler air is moving into the Puget Sound region overnight. Early forecasts show a rainy weekend start is possible.



Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week with widespread temperatures in the 90s around the central and south Puget Sound area as Seattle experiences a heatwave.

It will be the hottest day of the week Tuesday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures will soar to the 90s in Seattle today. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Make sure you’re drinking enough water and know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Try to get into a spot with air conditioning and avoid spending prolonged periods outside this afternoon.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the greater Puget Sound area Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

An excessive heat warning is in effect for most of central and southern Washington State. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A strong ridge of high pressure will break down later tonight, opening the door for cooler air and marine layer clouds heading into Wednesday. High temperatures in the central Puget Sound area will drop about 15 degrees into the mid-70s. We will stay cooler and cloudier through Thursday.

The next round of widespread rain showers arrives on Friday into Saturday morning. We could see up to a quarter of an inch of rain in the Puget Sound lowlands and up to 1 to 2 inches in the mountains. Snow levels will drop to around 8,500 feet on Saturday, so we may see some light snow at the top of Mt. Rainier and Mt. Baker.

Sunday and Monday look dry and partly cloudy for now, with comfortable temperatures in the 70s.

Temperatures will cool down dramatically Wednesday through the weekend in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

'It's all gone': Fire destroys Sultan, WA family business

Idaho murders crime scene photos reveal bloody aftermath of attack

'Its a zoo': Frustrations grow over Seattle's new bus-only lanes

Seattle's 'paddle rave' new summer hit on Lake Union

Sheriff's sergeant killed while assisting traffic in Spokane County, WA

'Presence, not activity': New tool helps track ICE agents across U.S.

3 Seattle-area sandwich shops make Yelp's Top 100 list

Art mural defaced for second time in Seattle's Chinatown-International District

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.