Need to stay cool during Seattle heat wave? Here's what to know

The Brief A heat wave is causing temperatures in the Seattle area to rise, with central and south Puget Sound reaching the 90s and Seattle in the mid-80s, prompting families to seek cool spots. Brenda Muir and Casey Kellogg took their children to Willis D. Tucker Community Park in Snohomish, which features a splash pad popular among kids for cooling off. Families can visit various splash pads and parks, including Angle Lake Park in SeaTac and SERA Campus Sprayground in Tacoma, to stay cool during the heat wave.



A heat wave is warming up the Seattle area, and families are looking for spots to cool off.

Central and South Puget Sound saw temperatures reach the 90s on Monday, and the mid-80s in the Seattle area.

Heatwave in Seattle

What they're saying:

"I’m a Seattle person. I don’t like when it’s over 70," said Brenda Muir. "Too hot, it’s too hot. That’s why we’re here."

Muir took her two children to Willis D. Tucker Community Park in Snohomish.

The park features a splash pad where dozens of kids spent the day cooling off.

"The kids love anything that’s water-based. They love playing," said Casey Kellogg who took his children to the splash pad as well.

Tuesday’s temperatures are expected to be even higher than Monday.

Where to stay cool in Seattle

What you can do:

Here is a list of some of the many splash pads and parks throughout the region your family can use to stay cool.

Willis D. Tucker Community Park in Snohomish stays open from 7:00 a.m. to about 20 minutes after sunset.

Angle Lake Park splash pad opens at 8 a.m. Picnic shelter rentals open at 11:00 a.m. Lifeguards are on-duty from noon until 8 p.m. at the lake. The park closes at 8 p.m. The park is located in SeaTac.

SERA Campus Spraygound in Tacoma opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 8:00 p.m.

For more information, check out the lists for Seattle's splash parks, Tacoma's splash parks, and Seattle'sChild list of splash parks.

