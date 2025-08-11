Seattle weather: 90-degree heat wave on Monday and Tuesday
SEATTLE - Monday will be very hot across the Pacific Northwest as a strong ridge of high pressure amplifies over the region.
Temperatures will soar into the 90s for many central and south Puget Sound locations on Monday with sunny skies.
It will be very hot and sunny Monday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)
Big picture view:
Tuesday will be a couple of degrees warmer as a thermal trough moves inland. The coastline will feel the influence of some cooler ocean air, but the greater Puget Sound will be warmer. Highs will be well into the 90s for the Cascade foothills, the Central Sound, and the South Sound.
Seattle's Monday and Tuesday temps will soar to the 90s. (FOX 13 Seattle)
How long will it be hot in Seattle?
What's next:
The ridge will start to break down on Tuesday night, opening the door for cooler marine air to push into the area. The impact of "Nature’s air conditioner" on Wednesday and Thursday will bring more clouds into the forecast with temperatures falling into the 70s.
The next round of rain hits on Friday. Temperatures won’t make it out of the 60s with on and off showers through Saturday morning. Snow levels will drop to around 8,500 feet on Saturday, which means Mt. Rainier and Mt. Baker will likely see some fresh light snow at the peaks.
What a difference a few days will make!
It will be scorching hot Monday and Tuesday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)
The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan.