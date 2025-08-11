Seattle weather: 90-degree heat wave on Monday and Tuesday

The Brief Monday will be very hot in the Pacific Northwest, with temperatures reaching the 90s in central and south Puget Sound under sunny skies. Tuesday will be even warmer, with highs well into the 90s in the Cascade foothills and Puget Sound, before cooler marine air brings temperatures down to the 70s by Wednesday and Thursday. Rain is expected on Friday, with temperatures dropping to the 60s and snow likely at higher elevations like Mt. Rainier and Mt. Baker by Saturday.w



Monday will be very hot across the Pacific Northwest as a strong ridge of high pressure amplifies over the region.

Temperatures will soar into the 90s for many central and south Puget Sound locations on Monday with sunny skies.

It will be very hot and sunny Monday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Big picture view:

Tuesday will be a couple of degrees warmer as a thermal trough moves inland. The coastline will feel the influence of some cooler ocean air, but the greater Puget Sound will be warmer. Highs will be well into the 90s for the Cascade foothills, the Central Sound, and the South Sound.

Seattle's Monday and Tuesday temps will soar to the 90s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

How long will it be hot in Seattle?

What's next:

The ridge will start to break down on Tuesday night, opening the door for cooler marine air to push into the area. The impact of "Nature’s air conditioner" on Wednesday and Thursday will bring more clouds into the forecast with temperatures falling into the 70s.

The next round of rain hits on Friday. Temperatures won’t make it out of the 60s with on and off showers through Saturday morning. Snow levels will drop to around 8,500 feet on Saturday, which means Mt. Rainier and Mt. Baker will likely see some fresh light snow at the peaks.

What a difference a few days will make!

It will be scorching hot Monday and Tuesday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

