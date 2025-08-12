Seattle weather: Clouds and cooling down for Wednesday

The Brief Western Washington faced a Heat Advisory with temperatures in the mid to low 90s and smoke from the Bear Gulch Fire. An Air Quality Alert is in effect near the fire through Friday morning due to hazardous air conditions. Cooler temperatures and increased clouds are expected Wednesday, with showers likely late Thursday into Saturday.



Temperatures Wednesday peaked in the mid to low 90s around western Washington. We saw a Heat Advisory for western Washington through Tuesday evening.

Smoke started to increase across the Puget Sound from the Bear Gulch Fire. An Air Quality Alert is in effect for the area near the fire through Friday morning for hazardous air.

Clouds will increase this evening through Wednesday morning. Areas of patchy drizzle are also possible, especially along the coast.

Wednesday will be much cooler with highs in the mid to upper 70s. More clouds around with a patchy sprinkles are also possible through the afternoon.

Temperatures will continue to cool and more clouds through the end of the week. Showers will increase late Thursday in Friday and Saturday with unseasonably cool temperatures. We will see better conditions next week with drier skies and milder temperatures.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

