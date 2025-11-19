Seattle weather: Early chance Thursday, afternoon sunbreaks

The Brief Afternoon sunbreaks brought temperatures slightly above average; a weak system will bring light showers Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Thursday will see more sunshine with highs in the mid to low 50s, while Friday brings increased evening showers, especially in the north and coast. Saturday starts clear, but clouds and showers will increase, continuing into Sunday morning.



We saw some nice afternoon sunbreaks with highs around, if not a few degrees above the seasonal average.

We saw some nice afternoon sunbreaks with highs around if not a few degrees above seasonal average.

What's next:

A weak system will move through Wednesday night into early Thursday, with only a few lingering showers for the morning commute.

A weak system will move through Wednesday night into early Thursday, with only a few lingering showers for the morning commute.

We will see more afternoon sunshine Thursday with highs slightly warmer, in the mid to low 50s.

We will see more afternoon sunshine Thursday with highs slightly warmer, in the mid to low 50s.

Clouds will be around Friday with showers increasing into the evening, especially to the north and the coast.

Clouds will be around Friday with showers increasing into the evening, especially to the north and the coast.

Skies will start clear on Saturday morning, but clouds will increase throughout the day. Showers return to the north and coastal areas similar to Friday, with showers filling in by Sunday morning.

Skies will start clear on Saturday morning, but clouds will increase throughout the day.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Hundreds line up for Thanksgiving meal provided by Tacoma, WA community

Man accused of killing Tanya Frazier in 1994 pleads not guilty

Doctors warn wildfire smoke could raise preterm birth risk

King County Council passes $20 billion budget proposal

Josh Naylor: "Super thankful to be back" with Seattle Mariners

Snohomish County family sues gaming platforms Roblox, Discord

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.