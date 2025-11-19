Seattle weather: Early chance Thursday, afternoon sunbreaks
SEATTLE - We saw some nice afternoon sunbreaks with highs around, if not a few degrees above the seasonal average.
We saw some nice afternoon sunbreaks with highs around if not a few degrees above seasonal average.
What's next:
A weak system will move through Wednesday night into early Thursday, with only a few lingering showers for the morning commute.
A weak system will move through Wednesday night into early Thursday, with only a few lingering showers for the morning commute.
We will see more afternoon sunshine Thursday with highs slightly warmer, in the mid to low 50s.
We will see more afternoon sunshine Thursday with highs slightly warmer, in the mid to low 50s.
Clouds will be around Friday with showers increasing into the evening, especially to the north and the coast.
Clouds will be around Friday with showers increasing into the evening, especially to the north and the coast.
Skies will start clear on Saturday morning, but clouds will increase throughout the day. Showers return to the north and coastal areas similar to Friday, with showers filling in by Sunday morning.
Skies will start clear on Saturday morning, but clouds will increase throughout the day.
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Hundreds line up for Thanksgiving meal provided by Tacoma, WA community
Man accused of killing Tanya Frazier in 1994 pleads not guilty
Doctors warn wildfire smoke could raise preterm birth risk
King County Council passes $20 billion budget proposal
Josh Naylor: "Super thankful to be back" with Seattle Mariners
Snohomish County family sues gaming platforms Roblox, Discord
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.
The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.