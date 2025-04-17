Seattle weather: Western WA warm up on Friday, highs in the 70s

The Brief The warmth continues in western Washington as temperatures peak in the low 70s on Friday. Clouds will slowly increase through the afternoon, with a few showers expected overnight.



Highs today warmed several degrees as an upper-level ridge moves further over western Washington. We topped out in the upper 60s. Even warmer temperatures are expected Friday!

Tonight we will see clear skies and overnight lows in the mid to low 40s. It will be a crisp start to the day, but it will warm up quickly.

Friday will be the warmest day of the extended forecast with temperatures peaking in the low 70s. Clouds will slowly increase through the afternoon.

Clouds will slowly push in from the coast as the day continues, but skies will remain dry and temperatures warm. The next upper-level trough will sweep through overnight, bringing a few showers to the coast by 11 p.m., then the Puget Sound around 3 a.m.

What's next:

Skies will be cooler and cloudier for Easter Weekend, along with a few scattered showers.

A few showers will linger in the Cascades and foothills on Monday, but dry out by Tuesday. Highs will be back to the mid to low 60s by the middle of next week.

The Source: Information in this story is from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

