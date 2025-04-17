Slightly damp Easter possible in Seattle

The Brief Seattle will experience sunny and warm weather on Thursday and Friday, with temperatures rising by about five degrees compared to Wednesday. A cold front will bring cooler temperatures and possible showers from late Friday into early Saturday, with a chance of afternoon showers on Easter Sunday and drier conditions expected by Tuesday.



Slightly damp weather is possible in Seattle on Easter Sunday, but dry, sunny and warm conditions will continue on Thursday and Friday.

Plentiful sunshine is in the forecast for Seattle on Thursday and Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs this afternoon will warm by about five degrees in Seattle compared to Wednesday. You can plan on sunny skies and dry weather. Even warmer temperatures will follow on Friday.

Warm, summery weather is expected in Seattle on Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Late Friday into early Saturday, a cold front will sweep through Western Washington. This will not only cool temperatures down this weekend, it could trigger some showers late Friday to early Saturday morning. A light shower is a possibility during the day on Saturday, but the day will probably wind up mostly dry.

A few showers could develop in Seattle on Easter Sunday, particularly in the afternoon. The morning has a lesser chance of wet weather. The weekend will also feature partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Showers might continue into Monday, but drier weather will arrive Tuesday into Wednesday.

Cooler and slightly wetter weather is in store for Seattle this upcoming weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Stay tuned for the latest on the Easter forecast!

Take care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle meteorologist Abby Acone.

MORE HEADLINES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle woman arrested for pit bull attacks: ‘Let him do his thing’

FEMA denies $34M in funds for WA bomb cyclone relief, gives no explanation

WSDOT shuts down 103-year-old bridge in Pierce County, WA

Man accused in Seattle hate crime flips off cameras, storms out of courtroom

Elephants react to San Diego earthquake, swarm around young

Red Robin launching Bottomless Burger Pass for National Burger Month

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.