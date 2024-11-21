Seattle weather: Gusty winds return tonight through Friday

After a calmer Thursday with a few scattered showers and mild temperatures, wind and rain return tonight into Friday. Winds will start to pick up this evening into the overnight hours, with the strongest winds along the Cascade Foothills and north interior. Winds will be gusty along the coast by mid-morning along the coast, and will stay breezy for western Washington through the evening.

A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 10 p.m. tonight through 10 a.m. Friday morning for the foothills and north interior because of the stronger winds. The coast will see a Wind Advisory from 10 a.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Saturday for stronger winds, gusts up to 55 mph.

A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 10 p.m. tonight through 10 a.m. Friday morning for the foothills and north interior because of the stronger winds.

Showers will start after midnight into early Friday with overnight lows a little cooler, dropping into the low 40s.

It will be a wet and gusty start to Friday with steady showers for the morning commute. Snow levels will be around 7000-8000' to start the day, bringing mostly rain to the passes.

Highs will be mild again Friday as a warm front brings milder temperatures and more rain. Highs in the mid to low 50s.

Scattered showers will continue Saturday into Sunday with slowly lowering snow levels. Skeis will slowly start to dry out by midweek with cooler temperatures for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

