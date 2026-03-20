Seattle weather: Heavy rains wrap up Friday, flooding concerns continue

The Brief Flood Watch and river Flood Warnings remain in effect across western Washington, with some rivers nearing moderate flood stage. Heavy rain and saturated ground raise landslide risks, especially in burn scar areas. Showers ease Friday afternoon as cooler air moves in, bringing lower snow levels and breezy winds into the weekend.



A Flood Watch remains in effect for parts of Western Washington through Friday afternoon. Flood Warnings continue for several rivers until Saturday evening or Sunday morning as some are expected to reach moderate flood stage. The threat of landslides also remains high over the next several days due to the heavy rain and soil instability; recent burn scar areas could be the most unstable.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for parts of Western Washington through Friday afternoon.

What's next:

It will be another wet start to the day Friday, with plenty of standing water and high snow levels to start the day. Showers will turn more scattered into the afternoon as a cold front sweeps through by Friday evening. Skies will start to dry out, but the colder air with the front will drop snow levels again to around 2000-3000', bringing a few snowflakes back to the mountains.

It will be another wet start to the day Friday, with plenty of standing water and high snow levels to start the day.

Winds will be breezy on Friday with gusts between 20–30 mph. Strong gusts are possible into the evening hours, especially along the coast and in the northern interior, with gusts between 30-40 mph.

Winds will be breezy Friday with gusts between 20-30mph. Strong gusts are possible in the morning hours especially along the coast and north interior.

Looking Ahead

Friday will be the warmest day for the extended forecast, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. We will start to see slightly cooler temperatures for the weekend.

Friday will be the warmest day for the extended forecast, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A few showers are possible early Saturday for the central Puget Sound due to a convergence zone. The models are going back and forth on a weak system sweeping in from British Columbia on Sunday, which will most likely bring a few sprinkles to areas in the north. Dry skies continue Monday, but another round of showers is expected by midweek.

A few showers are possible early Saturday for the central Puget Sound due to a convergence zone.

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