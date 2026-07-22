Seattle weather: Hot and hazy with high wildfire danger

The Brief Dangerous heat continues Wednesday, with highs in the 90s across much of Washington and some areas nearing record temperatures. Isolated showers, thunderstorms and lightning are possible Wednesday night into Thursday, raising the risk of new wildfires. Cooler weather arrives later this week, with temperatures dropping by the weekend.



Dangerous heat will persist through much of Washington on Wednesday. Many spots saw highs well into the 90s on Tuesday, with some locations even recording the hottest temperatures so far this season. Unfortunately, morning lows won't offer too much relief, as it will only cool into the low and mid 60s. The heat is forecast to subside by Thursday with a stronger onshore push.

Dangerous heat will persist through much of Washington on Wednesday.

What's next:

The strong ridge, along with easterly offshore winds will keep afternoon highs toasty through Wednesday. The record on Wednesday at Sea-Tac is 96 degrees set in 2006. We are forecast to be just a few degrees shy of that, topping out at 94 degrees. Some folks in the interior and foothills will climb into the upper 90s.

Offshore flow will keep afternoon highs toasty, well into the 90s throughout the region.

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Storm moving in

Beginning Wednesday night, some moisture with the remnants of Tropical Storm Elida will push northward. This tropical moisture combined with the heat may produce a few scattered showers and isolated storms. Lightning is also possible with some of the storms. We will be watching for any potentially new additional wildfires.

The chance of a few storms with possible lightning will increase fire risk.

Looking Ahead:

The heat will subside by the end of the week with even cooler temperatures by the weekend. Aside from the possible brief shower or storms on Thursday, skies are forecast to remain dry.

The heat will subside by the end of the week with even cooler temperatures by the weekend. (FOX13 Seattle)

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