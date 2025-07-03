Seattle weather: Nice weather for 4th of July

The Brief Morning clouds cleared slowly, leading to cooler temperatures in the upper 60s Thursday. Expect pleasant weather for the 4th of July with highs in the mid 70s and a few clouds. Warmer temperatures and more sunshine are forecasted for the weekend, reaching the mid to upper 70s.



We saw morning clouds clear slowly on Thursday, making for a cooler afternoon. It is looking like great weather for the 4th of July and even warmer temperatures ahead by next week.

We saw morning clouds clear slowly today, making for a cooler afternoon.

Temperatures were several degrees cooler this afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to low 60s.

Temperatures were several degrees cooler this afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to low 60s.

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the mid to low 50s, even some 40s. Winds will slowly ease overnight.

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the mid to low 50s, even some 40s.

We will see nice conditions for the 4th of July around Washington. A few clouds around throughout the day with highs in the mid 70s.

We will see nice conditions for the 4th of July around Western Washington.

It will be a few degrees warmer on Friday with highs in the mid to low 70s. The coast will be in the 60s and central Washington in the 80s.

It will be a few degrees warmer Friday with highs in the mid to low 70s. The coast will be in the 60s and central Washington in the 80s.

We will see warmer temperatures and more sunshine for the weekend with highs back to the mid to upper 70s. High pressure will build again by early next week, leading to highs back to the 80s.

We will see warmer temperatures and more sunshine for the weekend with highs back to the mid to upper 70s.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Bryan Kohberger pleads guilty to Idaho murders, avoiding death penalty

Seattle doctor stole meds from infant patients, worked under influence

New evidence links Travis Decker to WA crime scene

Microsoft announces another mass layoff impacting 9,000 workers

Toddler's death investigated as homicide in Mason County

Everything to know about WA laws going into effect July 1

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.