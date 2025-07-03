Seattle weather: Dry for the Fourth of July

The Brief Seattle will enjoy mild weather for the Fourth of July, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 70s; a spotty shower may occur over the southern Cascades. Cloudy pockets may appear in Central Puget Sound tomorrow, while Eastern Oregon and southern Idaho could see weak thunderstorms. Pleasant weather will continue through the weekend, with hotter conditions and highs in the 80s expected next workweek.



Seattle will be treated to mild, lovely weather for the Fourth of July. There might be a light, spotty shower over the southern Cascades tomorrow evening, but people can generally expect partly cloudy skies with dry conditions in Puget Sound.

Highs will remain in the 70s over the next three days in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

For today, we're forecasting a mixture of sunshine and clouds with highs in the low to mid 70s. Enjoy!

Temperatures will max out in the 70s across the greater Seattle area on Thursday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Tomorrow afternoon and evening may feature cloudy pockets in Central Puget Sound, so don't be surprised by that. Otherwise, you can plan on pleasant temperatures.

For the Fourth of July, Seattle is expected dry, quiet weather. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Today and tomorrow in parts of Eastern Oregon and southern Idaho, there might be a few weak thunderstorms. Remember to head inside when thunder develops.

While Seattle will be dry for the Fourth, other parts of the Pacific Northwest could experience slightly stormy weather. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The stunning weather will linger for the upcoming weekend. Hotter weather will return next workweek with highs in the 80s.

Dry weather is forecast in Seattle for this entire week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care! We appreciate you and your viewership so much.

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan

