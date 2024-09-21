Seattle weather: Northern showers before early-week warmup

FOX 13's Ilona McCauley has your full weekend weather forecast, including game day conditions and an early-week outlook.

Fall colors are starting to show up in Western Washington. Right now, low to moderate colors can be seen, especially in the North Cascades. As the weeks go on, and we get cooler mornings, the trees will continue to become more vibrant.

Increasing clouds on Sunday with a chance for a stray shower mainly north Puget Sound on Sunday afternoon as a weak disturbance moves to our north. Rainfall amounts will be generally light with only a few hundredths of an inch expected.

Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures near 70 degrees will greet fair goers as we wrap up this year's state fair.

Sunday marks the start of the fall season, but it sure won't feel like it on Monday and Tuesday with plentiful sunshine and highs nearing the mid 70s. A stronger disturbance will arrive on Wednesday with higher rain chances and cooler temperatures.