Seattle Weather: Record heat ramping up Sunday

Temperatures are heating around Western Washington. Whether you are heading to cool off in area lakes or to enjoy one of the several watch parties around town, be sure to take breaks and stay hydrated. Also, be safe in the water, as many are still cold even on our hot days.

A couple hot days ahead. Be sure to take breaks and stay hydrated. Expand

Many spots will begin seeing some 90 degree temperatures as early as Sunday. They will be more widespread and even warmer by Monday, with some even seeing the upper 90s.

Heating up to near 90 degrees in spots on Sunday.

A heat advisory will go into effect late Sunday morning through early Tuesday morning. While our afternoon days will be hot, with high fire danger, the nights will also be mild, offering little relief to try and cool off. Be sure to take extra care of pets, children and the elderly who might be more susceptible to the heat.

Seattle weather will feature warm nights in the 60s that may make it harder for homes to cool down. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The heat will peak on Monday before onshore flow increases on Tuesday, allowing for cooler air that will help bring our temperatures back down. The week ahead will be dry.