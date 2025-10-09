Seattle weather: Scattered showers and cool Friday, chance of storms

The Brief Scattered showers and mostly cloudy skies are expected Friday, with a chance of thunderstorms. The Mariners playoff game may have a closed roof due to rain, but conditions could dry by game time. Snow levels in the mountains may drop, with possible flakes at Steven's and Snoqualmie, but no major accumulation.



After a few morning showers, clouds started to clear for a few sunbreaks along with high clouds into the evening.

Scattered showers return for Friday with mostly cloudy skies and rain expected on and off into the evening.

The Mariners playoff game starts at 5:08pm on Friday, and clouds will be present with a chance of showers. It looks to be more likely that the roof will be closed, as it will rain throughout the afternoon, but it will dry out potentially for game time — I'm not sure if they will risk opening it back up as more rain is expected late into the evening.

Highs Friday will again be below the seasonal average, only reaching the low to mid 60s with scattered showers.

There will be a chance of thunderstorms on Friday as there will be cool and unstable conditions. Storm chances are most likely along the cascades and along the south interior.

A cool push of air will move inland Saturday into Sunday, dropping snow levels for the mountains. We could see our first round of mountain snow, mainly above 5000'. A few flakes are possible at Steven's and Snoqualmie, but no major accumulation is expected yet. We start to dry out on Tuesday through the middle of next week.

