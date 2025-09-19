Seattle weather: Sunny and nice Saturday, late shower return

The Brief Sunny and warm today with highs in the mid to upper 70s; wildfire smoke visible by evening. Poor air quality near Bear Gulch fire around Hood Canal and Shelton. Rain and gusty winds expected overnight Saturday into Sunday, with up to half an inch for lowlands.



It was another sunny and warm afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. We started to see increasing wildfire smoke from the Bear Gulch fire in the skyline by the evening hours. Air quality remains poor near the fire around the Hood Canal and Shelton.

Temperatures Saturday will be similar to Friday's, reaching the low to mid 70s. Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine Saturday, the coast will be mostly cloudy through the afternoon. High clouds will increase through Saturday evening ahead of our next frontal system.

Rain returns overnight Saturday into early Sunday, with up to half an inch for the lowlands. Winds will also pick up overnight, with gusty conditions at times.

Your Blue Friday Forecast is looking pretty good for the Seahawks game Sunday! A few early sprinkles are possible, but more sunshine with highs in the mid 60s.

High pressure will build again into early next week, making for sunny and mild temperatures. Next week looks mostly sunny, dry and rain doesn't seem to return until almost next week.

