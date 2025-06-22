Seattle weather: Warmer and drier week ahead

After a very chilly and wet Saturday, the start of the new week will bring warmer and drier conditions for the greater Seattle area.

Sunday will bring mostly cloudy skies with some afternoon sunbreaks. High temperatures will be much warmer in Seattle, close to 70 degrees.

It will be warmer in Western Washington Sunday with mostly cloudy skies. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Monday and Tuesday will be warmer with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Temperatures will be back into the mid to upper 70s.

If you’re heading to the Seattle Sounders final group stage match of the FIFA Club World Cup on Monday against PSG, it will be a perfect afternoon for soccer with temperatures in the upper 60s by kickoff.

The forecast for the Seattle Sounders game against PSG on Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Wednesday and Thursday bring the chance for a few quick-hitting light showers, but it should be more dry than wet.

Overall, we are looking at a very comfortable week ahead.

It will be a comfortable and mainly dry week for the Puget Sound area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

