Will it rain in Seattle during Pride weekend? What we know

The Brief The final weekend of June will be warmer and drier, with temperatures rising from the mid to upper 60s on Friday to hotter conditions by Sunday. Friday will have mostly cloudy skies with occasional sprinkles, especially near the Canadian border, while Saturday will see morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. With many events, including Seattle's pride celebrations, attendees should stay hydrated and use sunscreen, as Sunday through Tuesday may be uncomfortable for those without air-conditioning.



For the final weekend of June, you can expect warmer and drier weather compared to what we've experienced Thursday and Friday.

Highs will warm to the mid 70s on Saturday in Seattle with dry weather on the way. (FOX 13 Seattle)

This afternoon, temperatures remain below normal - reaching the mid to upper 60s. To put things in perspective, our average high today is around 73.

Temperatures in Seattle will hover below normal on Friday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Will it rain in Seattle this weekend?

What's next:

For your Friday, you can expect mostly cloudy skies with occasional sprinkles. We can't rule out a light shower, especially near the Canadian border.

There are many events happening around the region this weekend — including Pride celebrations in Seattle! Saturday will feature morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Sunday will turn hotter. If you're headed to the Pride Parade, make sure to stay hydrated and wear lots of sunscreen. Have fun!

Toasty weather is forecast for Seattle's pride parade on Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

If you need to do any yard work this weekend, Saturday morning will feel coolish, but the afternoons will be bright and sunny.

The weather will hold up beautifully this weekend for an array of activities in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Big picture view:

Keep in mind: Sunday through Tuesday could be uncomfortable for those without air-conditioning. That's something we'll have to monitor closely.

Hotter weather will return to Seattle between Sunday and Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thank you so much for choosing FOX 13. We appreciate you greatly as always!

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle meteorologist Abby Acone.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Travis Decker's neighbor recalls 'weird' encounter before WA murders

Climate experts sound alarm on AI's hidden environmental costs

$79M Seattle-area home is now most expensive listing in Pacific Northwest

WA's first In-N-Out close to opening in Ridgefield

Kent man charged with supplying chemicals in CA bombing dies in jail

Suspect in deadly Edmonds ferry dock crash faces murder charges

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.