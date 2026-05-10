Seattle weather turns warmer before shower chances

After starting Mother’s Day with mostly cloudy skies across Western Washington, a few communities managed to see occasional sun breaks develop into the afternoon. High temperatures were forecast to climb into the mid to upper 60s for much of the region, with a few warmer spots briefly reaching the low 70s. While most neighborhoods stayed dry through the day, we could not completely rule out a light passing shower at times.

Seattle weather may also bring a slight chance of late-day showers or thunderstorms Tuesday evening. (FOX 13 Seattle)

For Monday, areas of morning clouds and fog will likely develop once again, especially across parts of the South Sound. Sunshine is expected to increase through the afternoon with highs climbing to around 70 degrees in Seattle and surrounding communities.

Seattle weather turns brighter into the afternoon as sunshine gradually develops across Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures are expected to surge into the low 80s Tuesday as warmer air builds into the Pacific Northwest. We do anticipate increasing high-level clouds through the day, and there will also be some instability in the atmosphere. If enough moisture and a forcing mechanism develop late Tuesday, a few isolated evening showers or thunderstorms could become possible, so we will continue monitoring that potential closely.

Seattle weather is expected to stay mild overall with a mix of sunshine, clouds, and occasional showers. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Beginning Wednesday and continuing into next weekend, the forecast will trend slightly cooler with partly sunny skies at times and a daily chance of showers. Temperatures are expected to gradually cool through the workweek as a more unsettled weather pattern returns to the region.

Seattle weather will still feature partly sunny breaks at times despite the more unsettled pattern ahead. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

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