Wet weather at times this week in Seattle

Enjoy the dry and quiet weather in Seattle on Sunday! You'll be dodging showers at times during the upcoming workweek.



The weather will be a stunner for the Hawks game this afternoon. Highs will range comfortable in the low 60s. A few communities, like North Bend and Issaquah, could see highs warming to the mid-to-upper 60s!

Mild and dry weather can be expected in Seattle on Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

With the partly sunny skies on tap, the weather will hold up beautifully for walking the dog. Earlier Sunnday morning, we expected king tides (a term to describe some of the highest tides of the entire year) in many places, but due to the ridge of high pressure overhead – we didn't expect any flooding.

Sunday's weather will be absolutely beautiful in Seattle - perfect for an array of activities. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Upcoming weather conditions for western WA

By Friday and/or Saturday, there could be some snow at Stevens and White Passes. We'll watch that possibility closely!

Cooler weather will return to the Cascades by Friday and Saturday of next week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Will it rain in the Puget Sound region?

When it comes to rain, there might be light showers on Monday — but drier weather is back by the afternoon. Veterans Day is looking quiet and dry. Rain could surge back into Puget Sound into Wednesday evening through Saturday.

Cloudy and damp weather could develop in Seattle at times on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

In general, the weather systems this week don't look nearly as strong as several we've experienced in recent weeks.

The dry weather in Seattle will be rather short-lived. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

