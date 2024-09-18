The top two candidates vying to be Washington's next governor face off in a second debate in Spokane.

Keep reading for all the details on how to watch the debate live between Democrat Bob Ferguson and Republican Dave Reichert.

When is the second debate for WA governor?

The second gubernatorial debate is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Where is the second debate taking place?

The debate is being held in Spokane.

Democratic candidate Bob Ferguson and Republican candidate Dave Reichert. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Who is hosting the debate?

This debate will be hosted by The Association of Washington Business and Greater Spokane Inc.

Who is moderating the debate?

KHQ's Kalae Chock and Sean Owsley along with TVW's Inside Olympia host and Pluribus News writer Austin Jenkins will moderate the debate.

How do I watch the debate for WA governor?

The one-hour debate will air in eastern Washington on KHQ 6. It will also air in western Washington on Seattle's KOMO 4.

When was the first debate?

Ferguson and Reichert met on Tuesday, Sept. 10. The debate was hosted by KING 5, The Seattle Times, El Sol De Yakima and KREM 2. KING 5's Joyce Taylor moderated the debate, with panelists Jim Brunner from The Seattle Times, Gloria Ibañez of El Sol de Yakima and Mark Hanrahan from KREM 2.

When are the next debates?

Three additional debates for other offices, hosted by the Washington State Debate Coalition (WSDC), are scheduled to take place in September.

Sept. 18 – Seattle City Council candidates Alexis Mercedes and Tanya Woo will debate at 7 p.m. on FOX 13+ (KZJO - cable 110/ch. 22 over-the-air) and streaming on FOX LOCAL. The debate will take place at Seattle Central College in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. Moderators for the debate include John Hopperstad of FOX 13 Seattle (lead), Angela King of KUOW and Josh Cohen of Cascade PBS.

Sept. 19 – Attorney General candidates Democrat Nick Brown and Republican Peter Serrano will debate at Seattle Central College in Seattle at 8 p.m. on FOX 13 and streaming on FOX LOCAL. Moderators include Hana Kim from FOX 13 Seattle (lead); Laurel Demkovich from the Washington State Standard, Shauna Sowersby from Cascade PBS and Libby Denkmann from KUOW.

Sept. 26 – OSPI public instruction incumbent Chris Reykdal and challenger David Olson will debate at Edmonds Center for the Arts in Edmonds at 7 p.m. on FOX 13+ (KZJO - cable 110/ch. 22 over-the-air) and streaming on FOX LOCAL. Moderators include John Hopperstad from FOX 13 Seattle (lead), Sami West from KUOW and Venice Buhain from Cascade PBS.

FOX 13 Seattle's Hana Kim and John Hopperstad are set to lead the panels at the scheduled debates, backed by a selection of other seasoned reporters from KUOW, Cascade PBS and the Washington State Standard.

In line with its commitment to public service journalism, FOX 13 Seattle will televise and livestream each of the WSDC debates.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app on your smart TV or device to watch the debates live and on demand.

