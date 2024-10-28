Teen shot, killed in Seattle's Central District neighborhood

Seattle Police have launched an investigation after a teen was shot and killed Monday night.

Just after 7:40 p.m., police received reports of shots fired near 27th Avenue and East Spring Street in Seattle's Central District neighborhood.

There, officers discovered a teen with a gunshot wound. Despite first responders' attempts to provide life-saving aid, the teen later died at the scene.

Witnesses told police they saw a car speeding away from the scene, but it's unknown which direction they went.

No description of the suspect or suspects is currently available. Police are actively working to track them down.

This incident remains under investigation. The public should avoid the area as officers process the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

