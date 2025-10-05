2.5-magnitude earthquake strikes near Lynden, WA

The Brief A 2.5M earthquake struck near Lynden, Washington on Saturday afternoon. The quake struck at around 7:25 p.m. northwest of Lynden. Anyone who felt the earthquake is encouraged to report it to the USGS.



A 2.5-magnitude earthquake shook near Lynden, Washington, on Saturday.

Map showing the epicenter of Saturday's 2.5M earthquake near Lynden, Washington. (United States Geological Survey)

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake struck around 7:25 p.m. about 1.9 miles north-northwest of Lynden at a depth of roughly 10.2 miles.

As of Sunday afternoon, only three people had reported feeling the quake to the agency.

There were no reports of damage or injuries. While many variables are involved, geologists say damage typically does not occur unless an earthquake's magnitude exceeds 4 or 5.

What you can do:

Anyone who felt the quake is encouraged to report it on the USGS website.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the United States Geological Survey.

