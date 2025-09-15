The Brief A 2.9-magnitude earthquake struck on Whidbey Island near Lagoon Point Monday night. The quake occurred at a depth of 33 miles and was felt by several dozen people. Residents are encouraged to report any shaking to the USGS for further analysis.



A 2.9-magnitude earthquake struck on Whidbey Island Monday night.

What we know:

The quake occurred near Lagoon Point in the Greenbank area, located just southwest of Camano Island. Greenbank is about eight miles southeast of Port Townsend.

The earthquake was first reported at about 6:30 p.m. on Monday, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network. It had a depth of about 33 miles.

As of 8 p.m., about 30 people in the region reported feeling the quake. Anyone who felt shaking is encouraged to report it to the USGS.

The quake was initially estimated to have a magnitude of 3.1, but it has since decreased to 2.9.

