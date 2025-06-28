Two men injured in Tukwila shooting

The Brief Two men are in critical condition after an overnight shooting in Tukwila, which investigators say does not appear to be a random act of violence. Tukwila police are asking residents in the 58th Ave S and Tukwila Hill area to check surveillance footage from 12:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. for a dark-colored, four-door sedan or any suspicious activity.



Two men are in critical condition after a shooting overnight in Tukwila.

What we know:

Before 1 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting off Interurban Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found two men who had been shot and performed life-saving measures on the two men until medics arrived.

The two men were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said the shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence.

The Tukwila Police Department's major crimes unit is asking the public's help in getting surveillance footage from the area.

Police said they would like anyone who is in the area of 58th Ave S and Tukwila Hill to check their home surveillance cameras from between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. to see if there is a dark-colored, four-door sedan and anything suspicious during that time.

Anyone with information is asked to email the Tukwila Police Department at tips@tukwilawa.gov or call or message the department's non-emergency line 206-241-2121.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Tukwila Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Travis Decker's neighbor recalls 'weird' encounter before WA murders

WA family shocked as murderer's life sentence reduced, released without notice

Feds share new Travis Decker WA manhunt photos

Climate experts sound alarm on AI's hidden environmental costs

$79M Seattle-area home is now most expensive listing in Pacific Northwest

WA's first In-N-Out close to opening in Ridgefield

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.