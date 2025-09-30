WA pays $9M settlement to woman who claims abuse in foster system

The Brief The State of Washington agreed to pay $9 million to Ashley Miller, who claims the foster care system failed her, leading to years of physical, mental, and sexual abuse. Miller's attorney, Vincent Nappo, highlighted repeated failures by the state, including neglecting mandatory check-ins and ignoring reports of missed school and a convicted felon living in her foster home. The settlement allows Miller to feel heard for the first time, emphasizing the importance of recognizing foster children as individuals who matter; no criminal charges have been filed against the foster parents.



The State of Washington agreed to pay $9 million to a woman who says the foster care system failed her decades ago, according to the woman's attorney.

Thirty-four-year-old Ashley Miller tells FOX 13 Seattle her childhood was haunted by physical, mental, and sexual abuse by the people who promised to care for her.

"I started as a victim. I’ve always felt like a victim. Trapped inside my own body. I was robbed from my childhood," said Miller.

The backstory:

Miller said her mother struggled with drug addiction, and because of that she was taken from her custody as an infant.

She said she went from family member to foster family until about the age of five, when she ended up in her final foster home.

"In a way, I felt like I was going to be saved, but just like that, just another bad situation," said Miller.

She says for the first few months, her new home seemed like a fit, but she said that changed quickly.

"I’d have to deal with the sexual abuse from her kids’ father, and then in the morning, you know, whoopings," said Miller. "The thing that was bizarre to me is that both of them would come in the morning, and he would just stand there as she was whooping me," she added.

Dig deeper:

Vincent Nappo, a partner with Pfau Cochran Vertetis Amala Law, started researching Miller’s story years ago.

"From beginning to end, repeated failures, not just of department mandates, but legal mandates," he said.

Nappo said the state stopped checking in on Miller. He said they let months, or even years, go by without a caseworker following up to see how the child was doing.

Nappo said the state requires a check every 90 days.

He also said the state did not act when officials reported that Miller had missed months of school in first, second and third grade.

Nappo also says the state did not do their due diligence to realize Ashley’s foster mom had a convicted felon living in the home.

"We found out the story was much, much bigger. And the failures were much, much more widespread," he said.

Nappo said instead of going to trial, the state decided to settle and pay Miller $9 million.

What they're saying:

She tells FOX 13 Seattle that for the first time in her life, she finally feels like she has a voice.

"Just because we’re in the system, foster care, we do matter. Just don’t look past us like we’re throwaways," said Miller.

This is a civil case, and no one is criminally charged or convicted. Because of that, FOX 13 Seattle is not naming the foster parents accused of abuse.

FOX 13 Seattle reached out to the state’s Department of Children, Youth, and Families, who is now in charge of the foster care system. They told us they are working to get us a response.

