The Brief Amazon plans to cut up to 30,000 corporate jobs beginning Tuesday, marking one of the largest workforce reductions in the company’s history. The layoffs will impact multiple divisions, including human resources, devices, and operations, as part of CEO Andy Jassy’s push to streamline management and boost efficiency. Amazon says increased use of AI tools is helping automate tasks and may be driving the latest round of job cuts across corporate teams.



Amazon is preparing to lay off as many as 30,000 corporate employees starting Tuesday, marking one of the largest workforce reductions in the company’s history, according to a report by Reuters.

The cuts represent nearly 10% of Amazon’s corporate staff and come as the e-commerce giant continues to trim expenses and rebalance after rapid hiring during the pandemic. The company employs about 1.55 million people globally.

Layoffs To Hit Multiple Areas:

The latest round of layoffs is expected to affect divisions including human resources, devices and services and operations, according to Reuters report.

Managers in affected departments reportedly received training Monday on how to communicate the layoffs, which will be announced through email notifications beginning Tuesday morning.

An Amazon spokesperson declined to comment to Reuters on the layoffs.

AI, Efficiency At The Center:

CEO Andy Jassy has been leading a campaign to streamline operations and cut bureaucracy within the company, citing an "excess of management layers."

Earlier this year, Jassy said Amazon’s growing use of artificial intelligence could lead to further job reductions by automating repetitive corporate tasks.

"This latest move signals that Amazon is likely realizing enough AI-driven productivity gains within corporate teams to support a substantial reduction in force," said Sky Canaves, an eMarketer analyst, in comments to Reuters.

Amazon’s Changing Priorities:

While Amazon Web Services remains the company’s most profitable division, its growth has slowed compared to cloud rivals like Microsoft and Google. AWS reported $30.9 billion in second-quarter revenue, a 17.5% year-over-year increase — below competitors’ growth rates.

The full scope of Amazon’s job cuts remains unclear, and the figure could change as financial conditions evolve.

So far this year, nearly 100,000 tech workers across more than 200 companies have been laid off, according to data from Layoffs.fyi.

Featured article

The Source: Information in this story came from a Reuters report.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Wind, rain causes power outages across Puget Sound region

Deputies investigate deadly shooting in Shoreline, WA

Here’s how much a Walmart Thanksgiving meal will cost this year

Metro stabbing in Seattle leaves 1 person injured

No SNAP benefits to be issued in November, USDA confirms