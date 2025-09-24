Police make arrest in killing of Kent, WA shop owner

The Brief A store clerk was fatally injured in an assault at EZ Smoke Shop in Kent earlier this month. The victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition and died of his injuries days later. Kent Police arrested a 28-year-old suspect, with detectives expected to file charges soon.



A 28-year-old Kent man has been arrested in connection with a fatal assault that happened at the EZ Smoke Shop on Pacific Highway South. The incident, which took place on Sept. 16, resulted in the death of a 58-year-old Covington man who was working as a store clerk.

Timeline:

Kent Police officers were dispatched to the scene at approximately 7:52 p.m. after receiving reports of an assault in the parking lot. Witnesses informed officers that the suspect attempted to shoplift from the store and was confronted by the clerk.

During the altercation, the suspect allegedly struck the victim with his car, causing significant head injuries and loss of consciousness.

King County Medics provided medical aid and transported the clerk to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. The victim died from his injuries on Sept. 22.

What's next:

Kent Homicide Detectives took over the investigation immediately following the incident. Through their efforts, the suspect was identified and taken into police custody Monday afternoon by Kent Police Detectives and the Valley SWAT Team on Kent’s East Hill.

The investigation remains ongoing, and detectives anticipate filing charges in the coming days.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

How WA authorities found Travis Decker's possible remains

Bomb squad called to disarm explosive coconut at WA park

4 soldiers killed in WA helicopter crash near JBLM identified

Annual report ranks Seattle-Tacoma among worst airports in US: See the list

Ed Sheeran coming to Seattle's Lumen Field in 2026

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.