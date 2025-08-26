Police find remains of Kent, WA man missing since 2022
KENT, Wash. - The remains of a Kent man, who was reported missing more than three years ago, have been located, police said.
The backstory:
Larry Martinez, who was 81 years old at the time, was last seen walking away from the Pied Piper Tavern in Downtown Kent on June 8, 2022.
He had no access to a car or a cellphone with him when he left the bar. Within days of his disappearance, there were possible sightings of Martinez at Kent Station and the Home Depot in Covington, but there have been no confirmed sightings of him. Police said Martinez had dementia, a limp and was hard of hearing.
On Tuesday, Kent police said Martinez's remains were found near Highway 167. The King County Medical Examiner's Office determined no foul play was suspected in his death.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Kent Police Department.
