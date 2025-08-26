Police find remains of Kent, WA man missing since 2022

The Brief The remains of 81-year-old Larry Martinez, who was reported missing from Kent in June 2022, have been found near Highway 167. Martinez, who had dementia and a limp, was last seen walking away from a downtown Kent bar and had no access to a car or phone. The King County Medical Examiner's Office does not suspect foul play in his death.



The remains of a Kent man, who was reported missing more than three years ago, have been located, police said.

The backstory:

Larry Martinez, who was 81 years old at the time, was last seen walking away from the Pied Piper Tavern in Downtown Kent on June 8, 2022.

He had no access to a car or a cellphone with him when he left the bar. Within days of his disappearance, there were possible sightings of Martinez at Kent Station and the Home Depot in Covington, but there have been no confirmed sightings of him. Police said Martinez had dementia, a limp and was hard of hearing.

On Tuesday, Kent police said Martinez's remains were found near Highway 167. The King County Medical Examiner's Office determined no foul play was suspected in his death.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Kent Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Travis Decker manhunt: Law enforcement provide update on WA search

Hundreds rally for disabled veteran outside Tacoma ICE Detention Center

6 King County beaches close due to high bacteria levels

Heat wave worsens Bear Gulch Fire still burning in Mason County

Marysville police urge back-to-school safety after 1K violations last year

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.