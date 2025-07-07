The Brief Three people in Spokane County are receiving treatment after exposure to a rabid bat. This is the second rabies case in bats in Washington state this year. Health officials advise precautions to prevent rabies exposure from bats.



At least three people were exposed to a bat that recently tested positive for rabies in Spokane County, health officials confirmed.

The bat was confirmed to have rabies through laboratory testing, according to the Spokane Regional Health District.

Health officials say three people who were exposed are now receiving post-exposure prophylaxis and immunoglobulin.

This horde of bats could contain possible carriers of the rabies virus, 1972. Most of the recent human rabies cases in the United States have been caused by rabies virus that was transmitted through a bat vector. However, it is rare for humans to con Expand

This is the second confirmed case of rabies in a bat in Washington state this year, with the other being in Lewis County in April.

What To Know:

Rabies is a virus that affects the central nervous system and can be fatal if untreated. Bats are the only animals in Washington known to carry rabies.

Health officials urge residents to take precautions to prevent rabies exposure from bats, including bringing pets into the house at night, keeping doors and windows shut, and closing pet doors to prevent bats from getting inside.

If a pet catches a bat, safely capture the bat without direct contact, wash any bite wounds with soap and water, and contact a healthcare provider. A rabies booster from a veterinarian is recommended.

Contact a healthcare provider if a bat has direct contact with people or pets, or is found in a room with a sleeping person, unattended child, or someone under the influence.

More information about bats and rabies can be found on the Spokane Regional Health District website.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Spokane Regional Health District and Washington State Department of Health.

