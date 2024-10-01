Hit-and-run on I-5 in Seattle caught on camera, suspect flees in smoking van

An alleged hit-and-run along I-5 in Seattle was captured on camera by a driver.

In the video, smoke and flames are seen coming from the alleged suspect's vehicle, a battered minivan. At one point, debris from the front of the car scatters across the interstate.

David Olsen, a candidate for Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction shot the video on his cellphone while driving back from an event on Mercer Island.

Olsen says he followed the fleeing vehicle, calling 911 to provide updates to law enforcement. According to Olsen, the driver abandoned the van near his residence, which was reportedly smoking, and fled the scene on a bicycle.

During the chase, smoke and flames are seen coming from the alleged suspect's vehicle, a battered minivan. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Olsen says Washington State Patrol asked him to come in and identify the driver in a police lineup.

FOX 13 Seattle has reached out to WSP for further information about the incident.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

MORE HEADLINES FROM FOX SEATTLE

Stolen car chase ends in crash, injuring 5, including 3 WA deputies

These are the best schools, districts in WA according to latest rankings

Parents want answers after Kent police arrest student inside high school

Gonzaga leaving WCC to join Pac-12 Conference

'Belltown Hellcat’ spotted again on Seattle streets despite court orders

SR-99 tunnel in Seattle shutting down for back-to-back weekends

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.