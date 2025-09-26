No survivors after small plane crashes in southwest WA

The Brief A small plane crashed near Goheen Airport north of Battle Ground on Thursday afternoon, killing all aboard, officials said. Fire crews extinguished the flames within minutes and prevented the fire from spreading to nearby trees and structures. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office, FAA and NTSB are investigating the cause of the crash.



A small plane crashed near Goheen Airport north of Battle Ground on Thursday afternoon, killing everyone on board, according to Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue.

What we know:

Fire crews from Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue, Fire District 3 and Fire District 10 were dispatched at 1:08 p.m. to reports of a crash.

Engine 22 arrived at the scene in about seven minutes and found a single-engine airplane fully engulfed in flames in a field near the airport, officials said.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire and kept it from spreading to nearby trees and structures.

What they're saying:

"Unfortunately, there were no survivors from the crash," Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue said in a statement.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has taken control of the scene and will work with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board to investigate the cause.

Dig deeper:

Both agencies routinely respond to aviation accidents, gathering information about weather conditions, pilot records, maintenance history and other factors. A preliminary report is typically issued within a few weeks, with a final report that could take a year or more.

Goheen Airport is a privately owned, public-use airport located about five miles north of Battle Ground. The small facility primarily serves general aviation pilots in Clark County and is used for recreational flying, flight training and light aircraft operations.

Fatal crashes involving small aircraft are relatively rare but not unprecedented in southwest Washington. The NTSB has investigated several accidents in the region over the past decade, most involving privately owned planes operating from small airports.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the number of people on board Thursday’s flight or identified the victims. Further details will be provided as the investigation continues.

