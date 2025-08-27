WA child exploitation operation leads to 12 arrests

The Brief A multi-agency operation in Battle Ground resulted in the arrest of 12 people allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. The operation was spearheaded by the Washington State Patrol's Missing and Exploited Children Task Force and involved over 60 law enforcement officers. Since the first operation in August 2015, the task force has made over 350 arrests and rescued numerous children across the state.



Twelve people were arrested over the weekend in Battle Ground, Wash. as part of an operation targeting people accused of sexual abuse and exploitation of children.

What we know:

The multi-day operation, called "Operation Battle Ground," was led by the Washington State Patrol's (WSP) Missing and Exploited Children Task Force (MECTF). The task force is an affiliate of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC).

Law enforcement agencies from across Clark County and a number of partner agencies were involved. More than 60 officers, agents, and staff contributed to the operation's success.

The main crimes investigated include attempted rape of a child in the first and second degrees, communication with a minor for immoral purposes, and sexual exploitation of a minor.

"These targeted operations underscore the alarming extent of predators seeking to exploit children," said Battle Ground Police Chief Dennis Flynn. "The collaborative work of the Missing and Exploited Children Task Force, along with the combined efforts of the twenty other law enforcement agencies, is critical to confronting these crimes. We remain steadfast in working alongside our partners to safeguard our youth from those who would exploit them."

WSP Chief John Batiste added that the operation "sends a clear message, child exploitation will not be tolerated in Battle Ground or anywhere else."

The people arrested were:

John Yee, 48, Portland, OR

Shadrick Monen, 24, Salem, OR

Bakary Berete, 28, Portland, OR

Bryce Bennett, 43, Goldendale, WA

Samuel Ramirez Guerra, 31, Brush Prairie, WA

Michael Walton, 42, Portland, OR

Jonathan Mahn, 57, Liberty Lake, WA

Timothy Evers, 61, Eugene, OR

Nicorie Wade, 39, Medina, NY

Colin Ferguson, 41, Beaverton, OR

Victor Gurrola, 31, Longview, WA

James Voreis, 40, Vancouver, WA

Since its first operation in August 2015, the task force has made over 350 arrests and removed numerous children from dangerous situations.

What's next:

The Clark County Prosecuting Attorney's Office will review the cases to determine what criminal charges will be filed.

Anyone with information related to the suspects or potential victims to contact them at mectf@wsp.wa.gov.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Washingtonians among 19 charged in major drug operation tied to Sinaloa cartel

FBI to give update on Leavenworth, WA search where Travis Decker hunt began

Driver flees deputies at 110 mph multiple times in Fife, WA

29-year-old arrested, motorcycle flies into home in Pierce County, WA

Hundreds rally for disabled veteran outside Tacoma, WA ICE Detention Center

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.